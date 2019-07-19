Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Stock Rating Lowered by DA Davidson

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) was downgraded by investment analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $38.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $88.00. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NUS. Stifel Nicolaus set a $99.00 price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Keppel REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price target on Canopy Growth from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.63.

Shares of NUS stock opened at $39.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.74. Nu Skin Enterprises has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $88.68.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $623.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.98 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 4.82%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 823.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

