Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $50.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Novo Nordisk's global launch of Ozempic, the company’s new once-weekly GLP-1, is well on track and the drug continues to gain market share. From a regulatory perspective, the company achieved important milestones with the filing of oral semaglutide both in the United States and the EU. It is optimistic about Ozempic and oral semaglutide. Shares of the company underperformed the industry year to date. However, lower realized prices in the Unites States, loss of exclusivity for products in hormone replacement therapy, and intensifying competition within the diabetes and biopharmaceuticals markets will adversely impact sales, going ahead. Estimates have decreased ahead of the Q2 results. The company has a mixed record of earnings surprises in the recent quarters.”

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

NVO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a sell rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group cut shares of to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 870 ($11.37) to GBX 650 ($8.49) in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,450 ($32.01) price target on shares of in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Pareto Securities cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays restated a hold rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $111.58.

NYSE NVO opened at $48.28 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $118.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.60. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $41.23 and a 12 month high of $52.83.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.60% and a return on equity of 78.28%. Research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,330,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,926,000 after acquiring an additional 11,457 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,257,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,101,000 after acquiring an additional 87,878 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.2% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,005,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,902,000 after acquiring an additional 42,519 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.1% in the first quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,510,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,006,000 after acquiring an additional 73,054 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,391,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,766,000 after acquiring an additional 100,782 shares during the period. 7.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.