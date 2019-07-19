NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.09. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust shares last traded at $11.99, with a volume of 130,951 shares.

NWH.UN has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Securities lowered shares of Superior Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$1.15 to C$0.80 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$11.75 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of WestJet Airlines from C$20.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Tourmaline Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.22.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.55.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at March 31, 2019 the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 158 income-producing properties and 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

