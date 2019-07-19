NIX Trading Down 18.7% This Week (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One NIX coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00001561 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.43, $20.33, $5.60 and $50.98. During the last seven days, NIX has traded down 18.7% against the dollar. NIX has a total market cap of $7.05 million and approximately $91,190.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,449.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.70 or 0.02102449 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96.80 or 0.00926327 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.15 or 0.02872370 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.47 or 0.00789201 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00012044 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00055375 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.68 or 0.00714664 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00246064 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000029 BTC.

NIX Coin Profile

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 43,245,163 coins. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io . The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog

NIX Coin Trading

NIX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

