Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.73.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. SunTrust Banks set a $28.00 price objective on Nielsen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Mosaic from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.49 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horiba from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Nielsen stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,747,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,566,967. Nielsen has a 1 year low of $20.53 and a 1 year high of $30.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 15.52% and a negative net margin of 11.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nielsen will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nielsen by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nielsen by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nielsen by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Nielsen by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 91,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 12,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nielsen by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. 95.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.