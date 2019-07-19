Nexty 24-Hour Volume Tops $87,737.00 (NTY)

Nexty (CURRENCY:NTY) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 18th. Over the last week, Nexty has traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar. One Nexty coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX and CoinBene. Nexty has a total market capitalization of $2.61 million and approximately $87,737.00 worth of Nexty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00272951 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009524 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.81 or 0.01311866 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000847 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00025328 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00118188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Nexty Profile

Nexty’s total supply is 180,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 151,545,705,028 coins. The official message board for Nexty is medium.com/nextyplatform . The official website for Nexty is nexty.io . Nexty’s official Twitter account is @nextyio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Nexty Coin Trading

Nexty can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

