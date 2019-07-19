Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $5.50 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.17% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. operates as a nutrition supplement company. It develops and produces cannabis products, marine oils, seed oils and pet supplements. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc., formerly known as Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc., is headquartered in Laval, Canada. “

NEPT stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.80. The company had a trading volume of 16,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,197. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The stock has a market cap of $398.27 million, a P/E ratio of -41.14 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.49.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 94.47%. On average, research analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpine Group USVI LLC bought a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $303,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 245.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 517,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 367,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

