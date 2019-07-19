Needham & Company LLC Lowers Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) Price Target to $21.00

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC to $21.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.71% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Nlight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.13.

Get Nlight alerts:

LASR stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.14. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,804. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.28. The firm has a market cap of $571.35 million, a PE ratio of 47.22, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 2.02. Nlight has a 1-year low of $14.78 and a 1-year high of $41.78.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $41.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.47 million. Nlight had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nlight will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott H. Keeney sold 4,935 shares of Nlight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $114,047.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Martinsen sold 6,000 shares of Nlight stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,370 shares of company stock valued at $591,067. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Nlight by 112.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nlight in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Nlight by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Nlight in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nlight by 81.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

About Nlight

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

Featured Story: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Nlight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nlight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.