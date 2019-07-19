National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. National Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.25.

Shares of NYSE:NBHC opened at $34.21 on Wednesday. National Bank has a 52-week low of $29.26 and a 52-week high of $41.44. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 24.13%. The firm had revenue of $68.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that National Bank will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,978,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,828,000 after buying an additional 15,380 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 425,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,131,000 after buying an additional 11,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 316.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 7,417 shares during the last quarter. 93.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

