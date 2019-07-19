Naikun Wind Energy Group (CVE:NKW) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Naikun Wind Energy Group Inc (CVE:NKW)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 11600 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The firm has a market cap of $3.88 million and a P/E ratio of -3.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.06.

About Naikun Wind Energy Group (CVE:NKW)

NaiKun Wind Energy Group Inc is a Canada-based development-stage company. The Company operates as a renewable energy company. The Company focuses on an offshore wind energy project. It is developing a 400 megawatt offshore wind project in the Haida Energy Field, which is located in Hecate Strait off the north coast of British Columbia.

