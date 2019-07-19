MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) PT Raised to C$62.00 at TD Securities

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Laurentian lowered their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Saturday, April 13th.

MTY Food Group stock opened at C$64.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$63.83. MTY Food Group has a 1 year low of C$52.54 and a 1 year high of C$73.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.10, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.50.

In other news, Director Murat Armutlu acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$54.87 per share, with a total value of C$109,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 102,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,629,662.

MTY Food Group Inc operates as a franchisor in the quick service and casual dining food industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

