MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.89.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 5,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $443,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 2,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $177,521.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter valued at about $736,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter valued at about $308,000. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,868. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. MSC Industrial Direct has a one year low of $67.25 and a one year high of $90.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.94.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.05). MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $866.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.61%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

