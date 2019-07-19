MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $103.29

MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.29 and traded as high as $108.32. MSA Safety shares last traded at $108.23, with a volume of 3,877 shares.

Several research firms have issued reports on MSA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.33.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.29.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. MSA Safety had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $326.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. MSA Safety’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MSA Safety Inc will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $395,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,032. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven C. Sr. Blanco sold 4,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $507,952.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,813.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,297 shares of company stock worth $3,262,380. 9.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 4th quarter valued at $38,442,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,353,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,941,000 after purchasing an additional 195,678 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,374,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,170,000 after purchasing an additional 119,119 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 841,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,965,000 after purchasing an additional 116,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 1st quarter valued at $6,128,000. 74.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.