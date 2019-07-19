Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share.

Shares of MS stock opened at $44.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.29. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $36.74 and a 1-year high of $51.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MS. Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 38.7% in the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.0% in the first quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Lourd Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.2% in the second quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.2% in the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 11,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 46.2% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MS shares. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Societe Generale in a report on Thursday, April 4th. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer set a $15.00 price objective on Strongbridge Biopharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,200 ($67.95) price objective on London Stock Exchange Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.64.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.