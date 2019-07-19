Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) will post $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.64. Molina Healthcare reported earnings of $2.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full year earnings of $10.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.65 to $11.14. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $11.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $12.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Molina Healthcare.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.63. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 49.21%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $160.25.

Shares of NYSE:MOH traded down $1.71 on Friday, hitting $140.38. The company had a trading volume of 331,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Molina Healthcare has a 52-week low of $101.87 and a 52-week high of $159.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.28.

In related news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $198,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 4,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $620,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,304 shares of company stock worth $945,495 in the last ninety days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 97.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3,577.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 367.6% in the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 289.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

