MNF Group (ASX:MNF) Trading Down 1.2%

MNF Group Ltd (ASX:MNF) shares were down 1.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as A$3.35 ($2.38) and last traded at A$3.36 ($2.38), approximately 83,304 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$3.40 ($2.41).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is A$3.64. The stock has a market cap of $246.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.21, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

About MNF Group (ASX:MNF)

MNF Group Limited, together with subsidiaries, provides voice, data, and cloud based communication and communication enablement services to residential, business, government, and wholesale customers in Australia and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic Retail, Domestic Wholesale, and Global Wholesale.

