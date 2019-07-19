Mindexcoin Trading Down 17.6% This Week (MIC)

Mindexcoin (CURRENCY:MIC) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. In the last seven days, Mindexcoin has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mindexcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0208 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Token Store, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Mercatox. Mindexcoin has a total market capitalization of $14.19 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of Mindexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00275573 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009511 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $140.27 or 0.01330170 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000899 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000259 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00123307 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00024538 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Mindexcoin Profile

Mindexcoin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Mindexcoin’s total supply is 1,548,290,896 tokens and its circulating supply is 683,290,896 tokens. Mindexcoin’s official message board is medium.com/mindexcoin . Mindexcoin’s official website is mindexcoin.com . Mindexcoin’s official Twitter account is @mindexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mindexcoin Token Trading

Mindexcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, LATOKEN, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mindexcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mindexcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mindexcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

