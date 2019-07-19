Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing novel treatments for orphan endocrine diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of AZP-531 and ATR-101 which are in clinical stage. Millendo Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as OvaScience Inc., is based in Ann Arbor, United States. “

NASDAQ MLND traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,299. The company has a current ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.68. The firm has a market cap of $141.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.61. Millendo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.77 and a 52 week high of $17.34.

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.08). As a group, analysts predict that Millendo Therapeutics will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLND. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,240,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.07% of the company’s stock.

Millendo Therapeutics Company Profile

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. The company's lead drug candidates include livoletide, an unacylated ghrelin analogue to treat for Prader-Willi syndrome; and nevanimibe, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia and endogenous Cushing's syndrome.

