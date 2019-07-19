Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given a $155.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) received a $155.00 price target from equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software giant’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MSFT. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $400.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (down from $118.00) on shares of New Relic in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $131.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Facebook from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.14.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.42. 13,502,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,271,800. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,044.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.48. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $93.96 and a twelve month high of $139.54.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $33.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 28.58%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 192,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total transaction of $25,064,382.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 754,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,333,970.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.02, for a total value of $630,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,264,582.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,247 shares of company stock valued at $28,204,754 over the last quarter. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 577,877,949 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,091,902,000 after purchasing an additional 8,820,439 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 46.8% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 50,474 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,773,000 after purchasing an additional 16,087 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 8.7% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,979 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 3.3% during the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 489,152 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $55,944,000 after purchasing an additional 15,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 3.1% during the third quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 67,911 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

