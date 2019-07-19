MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Gap Down to $28.86

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.48, but opened at $28.86. MGM Resorts International shares last traded at $28.76, with a volume of 4,597,830 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.60 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.79. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.40.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister acquired 2,874,578 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.18 per share, with a total value of $75,256,452.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Keith A. Meister acquired 81,249 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.99 per share, with a total value of $2,274,159.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 6,117,360 shares of company stock valued at $161,200,100 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 380.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,827,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,381,000 after buying an additional 4,614,420 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 1,113.8% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter valued at about $288,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 237,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

