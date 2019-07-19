MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Gap Down to $28.86

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.48, but opened at $28.86. MGM Resorts International shares last traded at $28.76, with a volume of 4,597,830 shares changing hands.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.60 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.88.
The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.79. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.40.
In other news, Director Keith A. Meister acquired 2,874,578 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.18 per share, with a total value of $75,256,452.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Keith A. Meister acquired 81,249 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.99 per share, with a total value of $2,274,159.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 6,117,360 shares of company stock valued at $161,200,100 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 380.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,827,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,381,000 after buying an additional 4,614,420 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 1,113.8% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter valued at about $288,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 237,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)
MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.
