Melrose Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MELR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Melrose Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MELR) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned Melrose Bancorp an industry rank of 165 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

NASDAQ:MELR traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.10. 6,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,756. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.26. Melrose Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.99 and a 52 week high of $20.15. The firm has a market cap of $44.39 million, a PE ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 0.20.

Melrose Bancorp (NASDAQ:MELR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.98 million for the quarter. Melrose Bancorp had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 3.63%.

Melrose Bancorp Company Profile

Melrose Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Melrose Cooperative Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

