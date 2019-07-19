MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.68

MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.68 and traded as high as $9.80. MediciNova shares last traded at $9.71, with a volume of 31,965 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.68. The company has a market capitalization of $416.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.89 and a beta of 1.20.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts forecast that MediciNova, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in MediciNova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of MediciNova by 5.2% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 101,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the first quarter worth $69,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of MediciNova by 373.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 13,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,289 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in MediciNova by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 266,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 91,812 shares during the period. 21.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MediciNova Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNOV)

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

