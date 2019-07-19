MediBloc [QRC] (MED) Price Down 27.8% Over Last Week

MediBloc [QRC] (CURRENCY:MED) traded down 11.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 19th. One MediBloc [QRC] token can now be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges including Coinrail, Gate.io and Bibox. MediBloc [QRC] has a market cap of $19.65 million and $279,707.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MediBloc [QRC] has traded 27.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,537.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $222.73 or 0.02115721 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.05 or 0.00940900 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.82 or 0.02942896 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.62 or 0.00784604 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00011873 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00055985 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.87 or 0.00720475 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00243673 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MediBloc [QRC] Token Profile

MED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MediBloc [QRC]’s official website is medibloc.org/en . The official message board for MediBloc [QRC] is medium.com/@MediBloc . MediBloc [QRC]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam

Buying and Selling MediBloc [QRC]

MediBloc [QRC] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Gate.io and Coinrail. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [QRC] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediBloc [QRC] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

