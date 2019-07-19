MediBloc [MED] (MED) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $281,103.00

MediBloc [MED] (CURRENCY:MED) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. During the last week, MediBloc [MED] has traded 27.6% lower against the dollar. One MediBloc [MED] token can now be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Bibox and Coinrail. MediBloc [MED] has a total market capitalization of $19.63 million and $281,103.00 worth of MediBloc [MED] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,519.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $221.03 or 0.02099227 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $98.20 or 0.00932658 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $306.08 or 0.02906968 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.38 or 0.00782403 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00012047 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00055705 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.44 or 0.00716439 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00243713 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MediBloc [MED] Token Profile

MediBloc [MED] is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [MED]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. The Reddit community for MediBloc [MED] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MediBloc [MED]’s official message board is medium.com/@MediBloc . MediBloc [MED]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam . MediBloc [MED]’s official website is medibloc.org/en

MediBloc [MED] Token Trading

MediBloc [MED] can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Gate.io and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [MED] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [MED] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MediBloc [MED] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

