Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.11. Matador Resources posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 39%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.88. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $4.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Matador Resources.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $173.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.76 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 22.37% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MTDR shares. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Monday, April 1st. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.51) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.73.

NYSE:MTDR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.65. 283,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,489,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.98. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $13.97 and a twelve month high of $34.90.

In other Matador Resources news, President Matthew V. Hairford bought 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $33,560.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth L. Stewart bought 5,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.76 per share, with a total value of $88,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,568.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $222,160 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 40.1% in the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 113,495 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 32,513 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 16.9% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 79,169 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 11,468 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 11.8% in the second quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 528,072 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,498,000 after acquiring an additional 55,885 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,022 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 2.2% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 75,447 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

