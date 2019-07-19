Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.66

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.66 and traded as high as $0.55. Maiden shares last traded at $0.55, with a volume of 3,508 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.65.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Maiden had a negative net margin of 30.35% and a negative return on equity of 164.52%. The business had revenue of $215.87 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MHLD. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Maiden in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maiden in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Maiden by 2,569.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 49,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 47,526 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Maiden in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maiden in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 47.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maiden Company Profile (NASDAQ:MHLD)

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers primarily in Europe and internationally. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis. It also offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients.

