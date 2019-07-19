Magi (XMG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $427,616.00

Magi (CURRENCY:XMG) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. In the last seven days, Magi has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Magi has a market capitalization of $427,616.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of Magi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Magi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0477 or 0.00000452 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia and YoBit.

About Magi

Magi is a PoW/PoM/PoSII coin that uses the M7M hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 12th, 2014. Magi’s total supply is 8,966,568 coins. Magi’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Magi_XMG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Magi is coinmagi.org.

Magi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Magi using one of the exchanges listed above.

