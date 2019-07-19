Macerich Co to Post FY2019 Earnings of $3.56 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:MAC)

Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Macerich in a research report issued on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Okusanya now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.56 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.57. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Macerich’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Get Macerich alerts:

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $216.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.88 million. Macerich had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MAC. Barclays set a €81.00 ($94.19) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Healthequity in a report on Friday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

NYSE:MAC opened at $32.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.32. Macerich has a 1-year low of $31.93 and a 1-year high of $60.95.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triad Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 11,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 183.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Macerich in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Scott W. Kingsmore purchased 3,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.14 per share, with a total value of $111,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hern Thomas E. O purchased 10,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.99 per share, for a total transaction of $409,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 79,000 shares of company stock worth $2,845,735 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Recommended Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.