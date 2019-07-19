Lympo (LYM) Price Down 22.9% Over Last Week

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Lympo has a total market cap of $7.85 million and $195,015.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lympo has traded down 22.9% against the dollar. One Lympo token can now be bought for about $0.0095 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges including Allbit, IDEX, Gate.io and Cobinhood.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lympo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00276649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009515 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $149.34 or 0.01418597 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00025214 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00123619 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Lympo Token Profile

Lympo’s genesis date was December 27th, 2017. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,989 tokens. The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io . Lympo’s official website is lympo.io . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Lympo Token Trading

Lympo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit, Kucoin, HADAX, Gate.io, Cobinhood, Fatbtc, Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lympo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lympo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lympo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lympo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.