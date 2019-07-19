LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

LPLA has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExlService from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.46) price target on shares of Tesco in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Compass Point cut LPL Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $84.13 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised Zumiez from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut Apergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.88.

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $85.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. LPL Financial has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $86.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.92.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 53.97% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that LPL Financial will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 1,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $103,870.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 230,068 shares in the company, valued at $19,555,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy Calder sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total value of $42,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,722 shares of company stock valued at $653,055. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in LPL Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its position in LPL Financial by 1.7% in the first quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 9,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in LPL Financial by 8.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in LPL Financial by 131.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

