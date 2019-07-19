LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James set a $33.00 price objective on shares of LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of USD Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $43.00 price objective on shares of LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

LKQ stock opened at $25.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.99. LKQ has a 52-week low of $22.74 and a 52-week high of $36.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.33.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56. LKQ had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that LKQ will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $31,588.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,869.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Quinn sold 10,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $289,895.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,886,384.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning bought a new position in LKQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in LKQ by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 975,422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,147,000 after acquiring an additional 247,407 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in LKQ by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 18,387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in LKQ by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in LKQ by 74.4% in the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 47,150 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 20,110 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

