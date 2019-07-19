Littelfuse, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $2.23 Per Share (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Littelfuse in a report released on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $2.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.44. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Littelfuse’s Q4 2019 earnings at $2.11 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $8.35 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $9.40 EPS.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. Littelfuse had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. Littelfuse’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

LFUS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen began coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.33.

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS opened at $170.70 on Wednesday. Littelfuse has a 1 year low of $155.15 and a 1 year high of $231.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.82.

In other news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 3,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.74, for a total value of $741,009.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,465.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ian Highley sold 986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.79, for a total transaction of $163,468.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,887.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 4th quarter worth about $45,583,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 781,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,038,000 after buying an additional 132,138 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,039,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 551,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,564,000 after buying an additional 126,825 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

