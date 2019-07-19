Litecoin Price Tops $98.36 on Exchanges (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 19th. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for $98.36 or 0.00937595 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kuna, Ovis, Iquant and BCEX. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $6.17 billion and $3.92 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Litecoin has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00011892 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000058 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00015023 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000540 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003464 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 62,740,087 coins. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io . The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.com . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “- Faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) – Scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm – 84 million litecoins – Higher transaction volume than Bitcoin – MIT/X11 license”

Litecoin Coin Trading

Litecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMarket, Bitbank, Coinut, TOPBTC, CryptoBridge, Bitso, CoinFalcon, BiteBTC, BTC Trade UA, OKCoin.cn, Coinbase Pro, Coinone, LBank, TradeOgre, Bitsane, Zebpay, ZB.COM, BitBay, Bithumb, RightBTC, Independent Reserve, Koinim, DragonEX, BL3P, CoinTiger, Bit-Z, Lykke Exchange, Mercatox, Korbit, Sistemkoin, BitcoinTrade, Coinbe, CoinBene, Ovis, ABCC, Coindeal, Instant Bitex, Covesting, EXX, C-CEX, Altcoin Trader, Vebitcoin, Cryptohub, CoinExchange, BitForex, HBUS, BtcTurk, Exmo, Buda, Liqui, Upbit, Bithesap, Braziliex, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, CoinEx, COSS, C-Patex, TDAX, BitFlip, Negocie Coins, BtcTrade.im, Coinsuper, Bittylicious, QuadrigaCX, Bittrex, Trade Satoshi, Coinroom, LakeBTC, Bitmaszyna, CoinsBank, Cryptopia, BCEX, Graviex, Tripe Dice Exchange, Binance, Huobi, HitBTC, Coinsquare, Trade By Trade, Bitinka, Gatecoin, Iquant, BTC Markets, Mercado Bitcoin, MBAex, SouthXchange, Bleutrade, Gate.io, Stocks.Exchange, Kraken, xBTCe, Bitlish, Nanex, IDCM, DigiFinex, LiteBit.eu, Kucoin, FCoin, BigONE, Bitfinex, Bitbns, LocalTrade, WEX, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Indodax, CPDAX, B2BX, Kuna, DSX, Cobinhood, Koineks, BTCC, Exrates, OpenLedger DEX, Koinex, QBTC, Stellarport, Liquid, OKEx, Poloniex, Livecoin, GOPAX, Bitstamp, DOBI trade, BX Thailand, Bits Blockchain, BTC-Alpha, Fatbtc, CoinEgg, ChaoEX, OKCoin International, YoBit, C2CX, Crex24, OTCBTC, Cryptomate, Bibox and WazirX. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or GDAX.

