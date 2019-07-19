Linda Trading 34.1% Lower This Week (LINDA)

Linda (CURRENCY:LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One Linda coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia, Graviex and Stocks.Exchange. Linda has a market cap of $6.44 million and approximately $169.00 worth of Linda was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Linda has traded 34.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000036 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000037 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe Trade Coin (XSTC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Linda Coin Profile

Linda is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2017. Linda’s total supply is 13,437,823,020 coins and its circulating supply is 13,243,946,781 coins. Linda’s official Twitter account is @Lindaproject . The official website for Linda is lindacoin.com

Linda Coin Trading

Linda can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitFlip, Cryptopia, YoBit, Cryptohub, Stocks.Exchange, Nanex, BTC-Alpha, CoinExchange and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linda should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linda using one of the exchanges listed above.

