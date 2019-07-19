Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.96

Shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.96 and traded as high as $3.13. Lifeway Foods shares last traded at $3.13, with a volume of 10 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.96.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.62 million during the quarter. Lifeway Foods had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.06%.

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, BioKefir, and kefir with oats.

