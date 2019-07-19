LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) will report $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.72. LGI Homes reported earnings per share of $1.90 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full year earnings of $6.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $6.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.72 to $8.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for LGI Homes.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.13). LGI Homes had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LGIH shares. JMP Securities set a $79.00 price target on shares of LGI Homes and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Weyco Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.10.

Shares of LGIH traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.54. 150,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,031. LGI Homes has a 1-year low of $37.16 and a 1-year high of $76.93. The company has a current ratio of 16.86, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.57.

In related news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total transaction of $186,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,197.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $709,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,611,133.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in LGI Homes by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 259,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,735,000 after acquiring an additional 17,117 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in LGI Homes by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 265,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,027,000 after acquiring an additional 75,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LGI Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $978,000. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

