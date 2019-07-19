Levon Resources (TSE:LVN) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.22

Levon Resources Ltd (TSE:LVN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 691650 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.13. The firm has a market cap of $15.74 million and a P/E ratio of -8.15.

About Levon Resources (TSE:LVN)

Levon Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, zinc, copper, lead, and other base metal deposits. Its flagship project is the Cordero project that covers an area of approximately 37,000 hectares located in the Chihuahua state, Mexico.

