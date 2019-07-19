Lamprell (LON:LAM) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $61.33

Lamprell Plc (LON:LAM) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.33 and traded as low as $54.00. Lamprell shares last traded at $54.20, with a volume of 60,918 shares trading hands.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 61.09. The company has a market cap of $186.58 million and a P/E ratio of -2.64.

Lamprell plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides fabrication, engineering, and contracting services to the offshore and onshore oil and gas, and renewable energy industries in the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication and Engineering, and Services.

