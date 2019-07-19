K&S (ASX:KSC) Shares Down 3%

K&S Co. Ltd (ASX:KSC)’s stock price dropped 3% on Friday . The company traded as low as A$1.76 ($1.25) and last traded at A$1.76 ($1.25), approximately 9,777 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.82 ($1.29).

The firm has a market cap of $224.01 million and a P/E ratio of 9.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is A$1.75.

About K&S (ASX:KSC)

K&S Corporation Limited provides transportation and logistics, contract management, warehousing and distribution, and fuel distribution services primarily in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates in three segments: Australian Transport, Fuels, and New Zealand Transport. It provides road, rail, and coastal sea forwarding for full and break bulk loads, including export packing, wharf lodgement, and the delivery of integrated supply chain and system solutions to timber, paper, dairy, steel, agriculture, and general transportation industries; support services to offshore exploration and drilling projects; dry and liquid bulk transportation services to mining, sugar, cement, and fertilizer industries; and fuel distribution services to retail and service stations, primary producers, fishing industry, and transport operators.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for K&S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K&S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.