Kona Grill (NASDAQ:KONA) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.05

Kona Grill Inc (NASDAQ:KONA)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and traded as high as $0.08. Kona Grill shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 1,073 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39.

Kona Grill Company Profile

Kona Grill, Inc owns and operates upscale casual restaurants under the Kona Grill brand name. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated 46 restaurants in 23 states of the United States and Puerto Rico; and 3 franchised restaurants in Mexico, the United Arab Emirates, and Canada. The company is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

