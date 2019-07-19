Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $48.10

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.10 and traded as high as $49.71. Kohl’s shares last traded at $49.30, with a volume of 108,298 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on KSS. Citigroup raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.80 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Sensient Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of VF from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Kohl’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KSS. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its position in Kohl’s by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kohl’s by 2.9% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Kohl’s by 2.3% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kohl’s by 94.3% in the first quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Kohl’s by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

