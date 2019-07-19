Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.54-0.57 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.62. Knight-Swift Transportation also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.57-0.58 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, June 30th. Stephens set a $112.00 price target on Genesee & Wyoming and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 price target on ArcBest and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Cimarex Energy from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.64.

KNX stock opened at $35.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.78. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1 year low of $23.27 and a 1 year high of $39.12.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 8.28%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.38%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

