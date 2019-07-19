KeyCorp Downgrades Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) to Underweight

KeyCorp downgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $89.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PKG. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $98.02 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Zosano Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $100.09.

PKG stock opened at $98.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.74. Packaging Corp Of America has a 52 week low of $77.90 and a 52 week high of $118.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.72.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 30.86%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Packaging Corp Of America’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Packaging Corp Of America will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC increased its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,874,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 30,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

