Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target to $74.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of UCB S A/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer set a $15.00 price target on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $90.00 price target on shares of Citigroup and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.90.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $71.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $75.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.38.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Bird sold 30,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total value of $2,079,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of C. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers National Bank purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 75.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

