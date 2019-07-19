KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) in a report published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt cut their price target on shares of Biffa from GBX 264 ($3.45) to GBX 252 ($3.29) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $7.80 price target on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $207.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.75) price target on shares of in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. KAZ Minerals has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 713.64 ($9.32).

Shares of LON:KAZ opened at GBX 566.32 ($7.40) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 555.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.75. KAZ Minerals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 421.50 ($5.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 853.40 ($11.15).

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in the east of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

