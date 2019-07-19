JUST EAT PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JSTTY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

JUST EAT PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JSTTY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JSTTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 5,400 ($70.56) to GBX 5,100 ($66.64) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of from GBX 54 ($0.71) to GBX 56 ($0.73) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 870 ($11.37) to GBX 650 ($8.49) in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Get JUST EAT PLC/ADR alerts:

Shares of JSTTY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.86. The company had a trading volume of 13,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,882. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. JUST EAT PLC/ADR has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $5.96.

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for JUST EAT PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JUST EAT PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.