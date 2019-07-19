JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Novartis (VTX:NOVN) a CHF 78 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 78 price objective on Novartis (VTX:NOVN) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €160.00 ($186.05) target price on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on FOX from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group set a €83.00 ($96.51) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $417.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 89.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis has a 1-year low of CHF 72.45 and a 1-year high of CHF 88.30.

Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy that is in Phase III pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and SB206, a topical antiviral gel, which is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of patients with external genital warts, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.