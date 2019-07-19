Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $140.23 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on JLL. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.40.

JLL stock opened at $140.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.70. Jones Lang LaSalle has a one year low of $119.79 and a one year high of $174.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.74.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.20. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 87,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,057,000 after buying an additional 8,949 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1,271.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 107,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,500,000 after buying an additional 99,213 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 99,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,407,000 after buying an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 57,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,317,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

