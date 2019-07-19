Joincoin (J) Market Cap Achieves $24,070.00

Joincoin (CURRENCY:J) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Joincoin has a total market cap of $24,070.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Joincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Joincoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Joincoin has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin Profile

Joincoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 13th, 2014. Joincoin’s total supply is 3,315,544 coins. Joincoin’s official website is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=737405.0 . Joincoin’s official Twitter account is @Joincoin_Team

Joincoin Coin Trading

Joincoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joincoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

