Jibrel Network Hits Market Capitalization of $5.03 Million (JNT)

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One Jibrel Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0296 or 0.00000281 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Kucoin, HitBTC and Bibox. Jibrel Network has a market cap of $5.03 million and approximately $48,528.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Jibrel Network has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $555.02 or 0.05267820 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00039735 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000197 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001146 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000187 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Jibrel Network Profile

Jibrel Network (CRYPTO:JNT) is a token. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,080,886 tokens. The official website for Jibrel Network is jibrel.network . Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/ . The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jibrel Network’s official message board is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork

Jibrel Network Token Trading

Jibrel Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Coinrail, Bibox, HitBTC, IDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jibrel Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jibrel Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

